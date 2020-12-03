Money Laundering case: Court grants one-time exemption from appearance to Shehbaz, Hamza

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2020 ) :An accountability court on Thursday granted a one-time exemption from personal appearance to Opposition Leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shehbaz in money laundering and assets beyond the means case.

Accountability Court Judge Syed Jawadul Hassan conducted the case proceedings, wherein jail authorities produced Sharif Groups's Chief Financial Officer, Muhammad Usman and other accused.

Advocate Muhammad Nawaz on behalf of Shehbaz and Hamza submitted an application for exemption from personal apperance.

He said that Shehbaz and Hamza were released on five-day parole for last rites of late Begum Shamim Akhtar and the authorities concerned had extended their parole for another day. He submitted that many PML-N leaders, workers and other politicians were visiting their residence for condolence.

The court was requested to grant one-time exemption from personal appearance to them.

At this, the court allowed the application and granted one-time exemption from personal appearance today while adjourning further hearing till December 8.

Three NAB witnesses including Tayyab Zawar, Khalid Mehmood and Faisal Bilal also appeared during the proceedings.

However, due to non-appearance of the accused the cross examination could not be held.

The NAB had nominated 16 persons as accused in the case. However, only 10, out of 16, have been indicted yet.

Besides Shehbaz Sharif, Hamza Shehbaz, Javeria Ali, Fazl Dad Abbasi, Rashid Karamat, Muhammad Usman, Masroor Anwar, Nisar Ahmad, Shoaib Qamar, and Qasim Qayyum had been indicted in the case.

However, Salman Shehbaz, Nusrat Shehbaz, Rabia Imran, Syed Muhammad Tahir Naqvi, Haroon Yousaf Zai and another could not be indicted due to their absence.

In a reference, comprising 55 volumes, the Bureau had alleged that Shehbaz Sharif's family committed massive money laundering of Rs 7 billion.

Yasir Mushtaq, Mushtaq Ahmad, Shahid Rafique and Aftab were made approvers in the reference