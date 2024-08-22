- Home
- Pakistan
- News
- Money laundering case: Court orders blocking of ID cards, passports of Moonis Elahi, others
Money Laundering Case: Court Orders Blocking Of ID Cards, Passports Of Moonis Elahi, Others
Umer Jamshaid Published August 22, 2024 | 09:55 PM
A special court (central) on Thursday ordered the blocking of the national identity cards and passports of six proclaimed offenders, including Moonis Elahi, son of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf President Chaudhry Parvez Elahi, in a money laundering case
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2024) A special court (central) on Thursday ordered the blocking of the national identity cards and passports of six proclaimed offenders, including Moonis Elahi, son of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf President Chaudhry Parvez Elahi, in a money laundering case.
Besides Moonis Elahi, the other accused are Farasat Ali Chattha, Imtiaz Ali Shah, Amir Sohail, and Amir Fayyaz.
The court also ordered the freezing of properties and bank accounts of Moonis Elahi and Zaigham Abbas. The court froze three properties owned by Moonis Elahi, including 26 kanals of land in Kasur, a plot, and a house located in Gulberg, Lahore.
The court adjourned further hearing till September 19 and sought a compliance report.
Special Judge (Central) Tanveer Ahmad Sheikh passed the orders while hearing a money laundering case filed by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).
It is pertinent to mention that the court had already declared six accused, including Moonis Elahi, as proclaimed offenders due to their continuous absence.
The FIA had registered a case against Moonis Elahi on charges of money laundering and corruption. The agency had filed a challan against Moonis Elahi and eight others in the court.
Recent Stories
The Omniscient Judiciary: Masters of All in the Hills Republic
Punjab govt announces Rs10m as bounty for Kacha region top bandit
SC issues written order in 21 year old murders case
Shadman falls shorts of century as Pakistan bowlers dominate
Saudi Arabia’s airline announces 50 per cent discount for passengers flying to ..
ESaaS to enhance Pakistan's tech capabilities, resilience efforts to combat clim ..
President Zardari summons NA session on August 26
Role of private sector important for development of agri sector: Secy
Dharejo meets Turk National Defense Minister
Spain insists Venezuela publish 'full' polling station records
Cop, suspected robber injured in encounter
Prime Minister Shahbaz offers aid to Bangladesh amid severe floods
More Stories From Pakistan
-
On PM’s directive, special PAF flight repatriates bodies of 28 Pakistanis killed in Iran bus accid ..4 hours ago
-
On PM’s directive, special PAF flight repatriates bodies of 28 Pakistanis killed in bus accident5 hours ago
-
Cowardly attacks can't weaken determination, courage of police officers: IG Punjab5 hours ago
-
Pakistan, Germany have long history of cordial bilateral relations: CM Maryam5 hours ago
-
Federal education ministry survey team assessing needs of Daanish school in GB5 hours ago
-
DC chairs weekly performance meeting of ACs, Magistrates & Food Authority5 hours ago
-
No rift with PPP, discussion held with Bilawal on relief measures: Afzal5 hours ago
-
Pakistan Armed Forces' tri services team won five medals at 4th CISM5 hours ago
-
Healthy reforms in every field benefitting common man: AJK Minister5 hours ago
-
IHC slams slow progress in PTI leader's missing brothers case5 hours ago
-
Government is determined to produce quality, skilled manpower in AJK: Div. Commissioner5 hours ago
-
PML-N working towards economic stability: Irfan Siddiqui5 hours ago