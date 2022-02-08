Money laundering case: Court summons Shehbaz for Feb 10

A special court Tuesday summoned Opposition leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif for February 10, in money-laundering and sugar scam.

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2022 ) :A special court Tuesday summoned Opposition leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif for February 10, in money-laundering and sugar scam.

Special Judge Central Ejaz Hussain Awan issued the summons to the opposition leader and directed him to ensure his presence on the next date of hearing.

The court had issued summons after Shehbaz Sharif did not appear at the previous hearing due to coronavirus.

The court had granted the interim bail to Shehbaz Sharif and his son, Hamza Shehbaz, in the matter.

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had filed challan (charge-sheet) against Shehbaz Sharif, Hamza Shehbaz and others in the money-laundering and sugar scam. The FIA nominated Shehbaz and Hamza as the main accused, besides 'benamidars' and others.

Shehbaz Sharif and his sons Hamza and Suleman were booked by the FIA in November 2020 under sections 419, 420, 468, 471, 34 and 109 of the PPC and 5(2) and 5(3) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, read with 3/4 of the Anti-Money Laundering Act.

Suleman is absconding and residing in the UK.