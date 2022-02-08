UrduPoint.com

Money Laundering Case: Court Summons Shehbaz For Feb 10

Umer Jamshaid Published February 08, 2022 | 07:47 PM

Money laundering case: Court summons Shehbaz for Feb 10

A special court Tuesday summoned Opposition leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif for February 10, in money-laundering and sugar scam.

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2022 ) :A special court Tuesday summoned Opposition leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif for February 10, in money-laundering and sugar scam.

Special Judge Central Ejaz Hussain Awan issued the summons to the opposition leader and directed him to ensure his presence on the next date of hearing.

The court had issued summons after Shehbaz Sharif did not appear at the previous hearing due to coronavirus.

The court had granted the interim bail to Shehbaz Sharif and his son, Hamza Shehbaz, in the matter.

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had filed challan (charge-sheet) against Shehbaz Sharif, Hamza Shehbaz and others in the money-laundering and sugar scam. The FIA nominated Shehbaz and Hamza as the main accused, besides 'benamidars' and others.

Shehbaz Sharif and his sons Hamza and Suleman were booked by the FIA in November 2020 under sections 419, 420, 468, 471, 34 and 109 of the PPC and 5(2) and 5(3) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, read with 3/4 of the Anti-Money Laundering Act.

Suleman is absconding and residing in the UK.

Related Topics

Hearing Shahbaz Sharif Corruption National Assembly United Kingdom Federal Investigation Agency February November 2020 Court Opposition Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Delay in registration of FIR not to be tolerated: ..

Delay in registration of FIR not to be tolerated: IGP

1 minute ago
 Minister stresses ulema role in promoting peace, h ..

Minister stresses ulema role in promoting peace, harmony

1 minute ago
 Over 6.87m people vaccinated in Faisalabad

Over 6.87m people vaccinated in Faisalabad

1 minute ago
 No act of terror can deter nation from moving ahea ..

No act of terror can deter nation from moving ahead: Imran Khan

1 minute ago
 Peshawar High Court Abbottabad bench issues restra ..

Peshawar High Court Abbottabad bench issues restraining orders against increase ..

1 minute ago
 20-bed temporary hospital established at National ..

20-bed temporary hospital established at National Hockey Stadium for PSL-7: DG, ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>