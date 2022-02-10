UrduPoint.com

Money Laundering Case: Court To Indict Shehbaz, Hamza On 18th

Umer Jamshaid Published February 10, 2022 | 04:17 PM

A special court on Thursday fixed February 18 for indictment of Opposition Leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif, his son Hamza Shehbaz and others in Money laundering and sugar scam

Special Judge Central Ejaz Hussain Awan conducted the case proceedings, wherein Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza Shehbaz appeared.

During the proceedings, a prosecutor on behalf of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) submitted that he was ready to advance arguments on bail applications of Shehbaz and Hamza. He pleaded with the court to cancel the interim bail granted to them.

However, the court ordered the distribution of copies of the challan to the accused.

The court adjourned further proceedings till February 18 after distribution of the copies.

To which, Shehbaz Sharif requested the court to fix the next date after 15 days as he wanted to participate in the session of the National Assembly.

However, the court asked Shehbaz Sharif to move an application for exemption from personal appearance.

Subsequently, the court issued a short order and fixed February 18 for framing of charges.

It is pertinent to mention here that the case had been transferred from the special court for banking offences to the special court (Central-I) after the question of the courts' jurisdiction was decided on Jan 14.

The FIA had filed a challan against Shehbaz Sharif, Hamza Shehbaz and others in money laundering and sugar scam.The FIA nominated Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza Shehbaz as main accused, besides benamidars and others.

Shehbaz Sharif and his sons � Hamza and Suleman � were booked by the FIA in November 2020 under sections 419, 420, 468, 471, 34 and 109 of PPC and 5(2) and 5(3) of Prevention of Corruption Act and r/w 3/4 of Anti Money Laundering Act. Suleman is absconding and residing in the UK.

>