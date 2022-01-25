UrduPoint.com

Money Laundering Case: FIA Submits Challan Against Shehbaz, Hamza

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 25, 2022 | 08:10 PM

Money laundering case: FIA submits challan against Shehbaz, Hamza

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2022 ) :Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Tuesday submitted a challan (charge-sheet) against Opposition leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif, Hamza Shehbaz and others in money laundering and sugar scam.

The agency submitted the challan consists of 66 pages and 7 volumes, to Special Court Central.

Various documents were also attached with the challan.

The FIA nominated Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza Shehbaz as main accused, besides benamidars and others. The FIA also attached a list of witnesses along with the challan.

It is pertinent to mention here that a banking court on January 14 ordered the FIA to submit the challan before the court concerned while allowing an application filed by the FIA against its jurisdiction to hear the matter.

Shehbaz Sharif and his sons – Hamza and Suleman – were booked by the FIA in November 2020 under sections 419, 420, 468, 471, 34 and 109 of PPC and 5(2) and 5(3) of Prevention of Corruption Actand r/w 3/4 of Anti Money Laundering Act.

Suleman is absconding and residing in the UK.

