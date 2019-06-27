UrduPoint.com
Money-laundering Case: Lahore High Court Grants Bail To Mushtaq Chene

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Thu 27th June 2019 | 06:44 PM

Money-laundering case: Lahore High Court grants bail to Mushtaq Chene

A Lahore High Court (LHC) division bench on Thursday granted bail to Muhammad Mushtaq alias Mushtaq Chene involved in Salman Shehbaz money-laundering case

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2019 ) :A Lahore High Court (LHC) division bench on Thursday granted bail to Muhammad Mushtaq alias Mushtaq Chene involved in Salman Shehbaz money-laundering case.

The court directed Mushtaq Chene to submit two surety bonds of Rs 500,000 for availing the bail. The bench comprising Justice Ali Baqar Najafi and Justice Sardar Ahmad Naeem heard the post-arrest bail petition.

Advocate Asad Manzoor Butt, on behalf of Mushtaq Chene, argued that his client was arrested by the bureau in connection with the Salman Shehbaz money-laundering case.

However, he said that his client had become an approver in the case and got recorded his confessional statement under Section 26 of the National Accountability Ordinance before a judicial magistrate on June 17, 2019.

He submitted that his client extended complete cooperation with National Accountability Bureau (NAB) authorities during the investigation whereas he had been sent to jail on judicial remand.

The counsel contended that his client was not required by the bureau for investigation any longer; therefore, he could be released from jail.

He pleaded with the court to grant bail to his client whereas he was ready to furnish any sort of surety for the purpose.

Besides submitting a reply, the NAB prosecutor stated that the accused disclosed true facts during the investigation and admitted that he facilitated Rs 603 million money laundering for Salman Shehbaz due to business terms and political stature of the Shehbaz Sharif family.

The prosecutor submitted that the accused got recorded his confessional statement before a judicial magistrate under Section 26 of the National Accountability Ordinance, whereas the NAB chairman had accepted his application for pardon. He submitted that the bureau did not have any objection, if the accused was released on bail in accordance with the law.

The bench, after hearing arguments of the parties, granted bail to Mushtaq Chene and directed for submission of surety bonds.

