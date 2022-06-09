Money laundering case: Maqsood Chaprasi dies

(@Abdulla99267510)

Maqsood Chaprasi who was co-accised with PM Shehbaz Sharif has died of cardiac arrest in Dubai.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Juns 9th, 2022) Maqsood Chaprasi, a co-accised with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in the money laundering case, passed away.

He died of cardiac arrest in Dubai.

PTI leader and former Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhary has said that death of Maqsood Chaprasi was awful.

Maqsood Chaprasi was living abroad.

According to the reports, 3.

7 billion were received in the bank account of peon, namely Malik Maqsood, and another Rs. 2.8 billion in one Haji Naeem.

Former Advisor to Prime Minister on Accountability & Interior Shehzad Akbar had claimed that billions of rupees had been withdrawn from Maqsood Chapdasi's account.

In the money laundering case against Shahbaz Sharif and his family, Maqsood Chapdasi was also involved in it.

He was nominated in the case after his bank account details were revealed.