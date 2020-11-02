Money laundering case: Nushrat Shehbaz’s plea for exemption from appearance in court rejected    

, , ,

The court has also directed to initiate proceedings to declare Nusrat Shehbaz as proclaimed offender in money laundering case.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 2nd, 2020) An Accountability court turned down request of Nusrat Shehbaz, the wife of PML-N President and Opposition Leader in National Assembly, for exemption from appearance in money laundering case on Monday.

Accountability Judge Jawad-ul-Hassan announced the reserved judgment. The judge also directed to start proceedings to declare Nusrat Shehbaz as proclaimed offender.

The court had previously issued non-bailable arrest warrants of Shehbaz Sharif, Nusrat Shehbaz and their daughter Rabia Imran on Oct 5on NAB reference against them.

Anti-graft body on August 17 had filed a Rs 8 billion money laundering reference against Sharif family including wife and daughter of Shehbaz Sharif.

On August 20, the Lahore Accountability Court approved money laundering reference hearing against Shahbaz Sharif and his family.

On other hand, the court had earlier today adjourned till Nov 11 for indictment of Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza Shehbaz in money laundering case.