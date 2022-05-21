Money laundering case: Shehbaz, Hamza appear before court.

(@Abdulla99267510)

Both father and son who are on bail for last 11 months are likely to be indicted today in the case.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/ Pakiatan Point News-May 21st, 2022) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his son Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz appeared before the special court central for their hearing in the money-laundering case today.

Strict security arrangements were made outside the court and media persons were also barred from entering there.

Both father and son were facing the case of Rs16 billion money laundering and both are likely to be indicted in the case.

During the proceedings, Judge Ijaz Awan observed that others who had to appear before the court had to suffer due to security of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

PM Shehbaz said that he asked the security not to stop anyone.

He said he appeared before the court for it's dignity and respect of country's laws.

The presiding judge of the special court (Central-I) summoned the deputy superintendent of police (DSP) and station house officer (SHO); however, both officials denied appearance in the court. At this, Justice Ijaz noted that the police do not adhere to the orders of the court.

Advocate Amjad Pervez, the counsel of PM Shehbaz, started arguments in the case while FIA prosecutor Farooq Bajwa also appeared there.