Money-laundering case: Shehbaz Sharif, Hamza Shehbaz exempted from personal appearance in today’s hearing

The counsel has moved the plea that both father and son are on parole granted earlier by the Punjab government over death of Begum Shamim Akhtar.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 3rd, 2020) An accountability court allowed exemption from personal appearance to Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shehbaz in a money-laundering case on Thursday.

Accountability Judge Jawadul Hassan passed the order on plea moved by the counsel of both father and son seeking personal exemption from appearance in the court for hearing of the money-laundering case.

Opposition leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif and Opposition leader in Punjab Assembly Hamza Shehbaz were on parole due to death of Begum Shamim Akhtar.

The counsel told the court that they were released on parole over death of Begum Shamim Akhtar which would end today. He said that people from different walks of life were visiting them at their residence to offer condolences.

Therefore, their plea for exemption from personal appearance be allowed.

The court accepted the plea and put off further hearing until Dec 8, 2020 with directives for the NAB to produce its witnesses at the next hearing to record their statements.

On December 2, the Punjab government had extended parole of PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shahbaz for one day. Sources relayed Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar gave approval for the extension during a consultative meeting convened to take up a plea seeking extension in the father-son duo’s parole period.

Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza Shehbaz were released on five-day parole on Nov 27.