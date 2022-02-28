UrduPoint.com

Money Laundering Case:  Special Court Defers Indictment Till March 10

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 28, 2022 | 01:59 PM

Advocate Azam Nazir Tarar, the counsel for Hamza Shehbaz, pleads with the court that they will have no objection if the court heard other cases on a daily basis.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 28th, 2022) A special court on Monday once again put off indictment of Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif, his son Hamza and other accused in the money laundering case.

PML-N President and Opposition Leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Shari and his son Hamza Shehbaz appeared before the court as Judge Ijaz Hassan Awan resumed hearing. The court extended their interim bail till March 10.

A lawyer of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) moved an application before the court seeking daily hearing of the case. He said the accused wanted to delay the trial and no progress had been made despite the passage of two years.

Advocate Azam Nazir Tarar, the counsel for Hamza Shehbaz, pleaded with the court that they would have no objection if the court heard other cases on a daily basis. He said cases involving similar charges were moved t other courts wherein the accused were granted bail.

He said that the Names of both father and son were placed on Exit Control List (ECL) owing to which they could not flee abroad. He pleaded with the court to extend their interim.

He once gain told the court that the copies of charge-sheeet were supplied by the prosecution were not readable. The FIA prosecutor said that cases needed to be decided within stipulated time as per the law.

