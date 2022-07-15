UrduPoint.com

Money Laundering Case: Suleman Shehbaz, Another Suspect Declared Proclaimed Offender

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published July 15, 2022 | 05:05 PM

Money Laundering Case: Suleman Shehbaz, another suspect declared proclaimed offender

The court has accepted plea of  Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for one-day exemption from personal appearance in the case and directed him to attend the court hearing.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 15th, 2022) A special court on Friday declared Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s son Suleman Shehbaz and another suspect Tanvir Naqvi in the money launderig case.

Special Court Central Judge Ijaz Awan heard the case.

At the outset of the hearing, the judge sought details about Suleman and Naqvi’s properties as well as Maqsood’s death certficate.

The judge accepted the application of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif seeking exemption from personal appearance in the court in the said case. However, the court directed the PM to attend the hearing of the case and put off further hearing till July 30.

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had registered FIR against Shehbaz and his sons Hamza and Suleman in November 2020 under sections 419, 420, 468, 471, 34 and 109 of Prevention of Corruption Act and r/w 3/4 of Anti Money Laundering Act.

Maqsood chaprasi , another suspect, died in Dubai.

The FIA on June 11 had submitted a report for Suleman, Naqvi and Maqsood.

The agency in its report had said that the warrants could not be executed since Suleman was not present at his address and had gone abroad.

