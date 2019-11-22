UrduPoint.com
Money Laundering: Court Extends Physical Remand Of Accused

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 22nd November 2019 | 11:28 PM

An accountability court on Friday extended physical remand of an accused, involved in money laundering for Shehbaz Sharif family, till Dec 6

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2019 ) :An accountability court on Friday extended physical remand of an accused, involved in money laundering for Shehbaz Sharif family, till Dec 6.

Accountability Court Judge Ameer Muhammad Khan conducted the case proceedings, wherein National Accountability Bureau (NAB) officials produced Nisar Ahmad on expiry of his remand term.

NAB Prosecutor Hafiz Asadullah submitted before the court that investigation was under way from the accused and further physical remand was required.

The bureau had accused Nisar Ahmad of money laundering for Shehbaz Sharif family. It was alleged that the accused transferred amounts in Shehbaz Sharif family members.

