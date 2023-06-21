UrduPoint.com

Money Laundering: Court Sends Parvez Elahi To Jail On Judicial Remand

Umer Jamshaid Published June 21, 2023 | 09:52 PM

A local court on Wednesday sent former chief minister Punjab and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Chaudhry Parvez Elahi to jail on judicial remand in a money laundering case, registered by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA)

Earlier, the FIA authorities produced Chaudhry Parvez Elahi before Judicial Magistrate Ghulam Murtaza Virk. The investigation officer requested the court to grant physical remand of the PTI president for investigation. The FIA's counsel also supported the stance of the investigation officer and submitted that solid evidence was available against Parvez Elahi.

Advocate Rana Intizar represented Chaudhry Parvez Elahi and opposed the remand request.

The court, after hearing detailed arguments of the parties, reserved the verdict for a short while. Later, the court announced the reserved verdict and turned down the physical remand request and sent Chaudhry Parvez Elahi to jail on 14-day judicial remand.

The FIA had registered a case against Chaudhry Parvez Elahi, his son Moonis Elahi and others on charges of money laundering. It was alleged that Chaudhry Parvez Elahi committed money laundering through a front man.

It is pertinent to mention here that the FIA authorities arrested Chaudhry Parvez Elahi after he was released in an illegal recruitment case from jail, in the morning.

