UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Money Laundering Reference Against Zardari Adjourned Till Aug 18

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 28th July 2021 | 05:50 PM

Money laundering reference against Zardari adjourned till Aug 18

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2021 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) on Wednesday adjourned hearing on mega money laundering reference till August 18, against former president Asif Ali Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur.

The hearing was adjourned without further proceeding due to the lawyers' strike.

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Prosecutor Irfan Bhola appeared before the court of AC-II Muhammad Azam Khan.

The court also granted one-day exemption from hearing to Asif Ali Zardari and his sister on request of their lawyer.

The same court also adjourned hearing on Safa Gold Mall reference against CDA's officials till Thursday due to the lawyers' strike.

Related Topics

Hearing Asif Ali Zardari National Accountability Bureau Faryal Talpur Lawyers Same Money August Gold Capital Development Authority From Court

Recent Stories

Cyber security policy aims to neutralize looming t ..

20 minutes ago

Moro Hub receives delegation from Dubai Health Aut ..

22 minutes ago

Maryam Nawaz tests positive for Covid-19

29 minutes ago

UAE has prioritised sustainable development plans, ..

37 minutes ago

Sajid Ali Sadpara secures body of his father at C- ..

44 minutes ago

Huawei Digitizes Green Powered Pakistan with Fusio ..

45 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.