Money laundering reference against Zardari adjourned till Aug 18

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2021 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) on Wednesday adjourned hearing on mega money laundering reference till August 18, against former president Asif Ali Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur.

The hearing was adjourned without further proceeding due to the lawyers' strike.

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Prosecutor Irfan Bhola appeared before the court of AC-II Muhammad Azam Khan.

The court also granted one-day exemption from hearing to Asif Ali Zardari and his sister on request of their lawyer.

The same court also adjourned hearing on Safa Gold Mall reference against CDA's officials till Thursday due to the lawyers' strike.