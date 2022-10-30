Mongolia issues warning for snowstorms

ULAN BATOR, Oct. 30 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2022 ) --:Mongolia's National Agency for Meteorology and Environmental Monitoring on Sunday issued a warning of heavy snow and snowstorms.

As of Sunday morning, the western provinces of Bayan-Ulgii, Uvs and Govi-Altai, the northern provinces of Khuvsgul and Selenge, and the central areas of Tuv province and the national capital Ulan Bator have seen 1-20 cm of snow, the weather monitoring agency said, adding that the snowstorms are reducing visibility.