Mongolia Registers Lowest Daily COVID-19 Cases Since Early January

Umer Jamshaid Published February 28, 2022 | 01:10 PM

ULAN BATOR, Feb. 28 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2022 ) :Mongolia has reported 166 new infections of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, the lowest since Jan. 3 when 138 daily cases were reported, the country's health ministry said Monday.

The total number of COVID-19 infections in the Asian country has risen to 465,270, said the ministry.

No more COVID-19 related deaths were recorded in the past day, with the nationwide death toll remaining at 2,096, the ministry said.

So far, 66.8 percent of the country's 3.4 million people have received two COVID-19 vaccine doses, while more than 1 million people over 18 have received a third shot.

More than 102,600 people have received a fourth shot.

