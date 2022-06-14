ULAN BATOR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2022 ) :Mongolia will hold an international conference of female peacekeepers to increase the role of women in peacekeeping operations, the presidential office of Mongolia said on Tuesday.

The three-day event, which starts on Thursday, is to be held under the auspices of Mongolian President Ukhnaa Khurelsukh.

With the theme of "Women, Peace and Security," it is expected to bring together hundreds of representatives and female peacekeepers from more than 30 countries and several international organizations, such as the United Nations, the presidential office said in the statement.

The participants will discuss challenges facing countries in achieving gender equality in the UN military and police missions.

This year marks the 20th anniversary of the first deployment of Mongolian peacekeepers to UN peacekeeping operations.

Since then, Mongolia has sent a total of over 20,300 military personnel, including more than 900 female peacekeepers, to UN peacekeeping operations around the globe, according to the Mongolian Armed Forces.