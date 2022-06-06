Mongolia to hold motor sports festival for tourism

ULAN BATOR, June 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2022 ) :Mongolia is planning to hold an international motorsports festival entitled the "Steppe wind" on June 11 here to promote the development of special interest tourism, the tourism department of the capital city said Monday.

The annual festival was canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The sixth edition is expected to take place under the motto "Healthy People - Alcohol-Free Mongolia".

The festival is of great importance for the development of special interest tourism, promoting Mongolia internationally and attracting more tourists, the tourism department said in a statement.

Hundreds of motorcyclists from all 21 provinces of Mongolia and other countries including Russia, India and Japan are expected to participate in the festival.