Mongolian Premier Arrives To Attend 23rd SCO Summit

Faizan Hashmi Published October 15, 2024 | 11:07 PM

Mongolian Prime Minister Oyun-Erdene Luvsannamsrai arrived on Tuesday to participate in the twenty-third meeting of the Council of Heads of Government (CHG) of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO)

State Minister for Finance and Revenue Ali Pervaiz Malik warmly welcomed the distinguished guest.

