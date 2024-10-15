Mongolian premier arrives to attend 23rd SCO Summit

Mongolian Prime Minister Oyun-Erdene Luvsannamsrai arrived on Tuesday to participate in the twenty-third meeting of the Council of Heads of Government (CHG) of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2024) Mongolian Prime Minister Oyun-Erdene Luvsannamsrai arrived on Tuesday to participate in the twenty-third meeting of the Council of Heads of Government (CHG) of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).

State Minister for Finance and Revenue Ali Pervaiz Malik warmly welcomed the distinguished guest.