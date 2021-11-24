(@FahadShabbir)

ULAN BATOR, Nov. 24 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2021 ) --:Mongolia's COVID-19 tally rose to 380,021 on Wednesday after 634 new local infections were reported across the country over the past 24 hours, according to the health ministry.

Meanwhile, the country's COVID-19 death toll increased to 1,896 after 11 more patients aged over 40 died in the past day.

So far, around 2.24 million people, or 66 percent of the country's population, have received two COVID-19 vaccine doses, and 589,315 people aged over 18 have got another booster dose.

The health ministry said at least half of the population is supposed to receive a booster.