Mongolia's Foreign Trade Turnover Up 32 Pct In 2022

Published January 18, 2023

Mongolia's foreign trade turnover up 32 pct in 2022

ULAN BATOR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2023 ) :Mongolia's foreign trade turnover rose to 21.2 billion U.S. Dollars in 2022, up 32.1 percent from the previous year, official data showed.

Exports rose 35.7 percent to 12.5 billion dollars, while imports increased 27.2 percent to 8.

7 billion dollars, the National Statistics Office said on Tuesday, noting that the Asian country registered a foreign trade surplus of 3.8 billion dollars.

Most of the export growth came from mineral products, textiles and precious metals jewelry, which accounted for 97 percent of total exports.

