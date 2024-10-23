Monica, Allah Dino discuss human rights, democratic institutions

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2024) The United States Deputy Assistant Secretary for Democracy, Human Rights, and Labor, Monica Jacobsen, held a meeting with Federal Secretary for the Ministry of Human Rights, Allah Dino Khawaja, to discuss matters related to human rights and bilateral cooperation between Pakistan and the United States.

During the meeting, Monica underscored the significance of human rights, support for a vibrant civil society, and the role of strong democratic institutions in fostering a robust and comprehensive US-Pakistan relationship, said a press release on Wednesday.

Both officials explored avenues to further strengthen cooperation on these shared values, particularly in areas promoting human rights and reinforcing democratic practices.