Monis Elahi Calls On PM Imran Khan

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 3 minutes ago Wed 01st January 2020 | 02:21 PM

Monis Elahi calls on PM Imran Khan

Monis Elahi, leader of PML-Q, called on Prime Minister Imran Khan and discussed political situation in Punjab while Federal Minister for Water and Power Faisal Vawda was also present there in the meeting.

ISLAMABAD: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 1s, 2020) PML-Q leader and Member National Assembly (MNA) Monis Elahi and Federal Minister for Water and Power Faisal Vawda called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Wednesday.

According to the sources, PML-Q leader Monis Elahi and Federal Minister for Water and Power Faisal Vawda met Prime Minister Imran Khan at Prime Minister office and discussed important matters with him.

The sources said that Faisal Vawda would visit Punjab but still it was not clear that what was his agenda.

“The PM also discussed political situation in Punjab and exchanged ideas with the leaders present there in the meeting,” said the sources. They said that Monis Elahi was also likely to get important position in the present political set-up in near future.

