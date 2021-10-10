Monis Elahi expresses condolence on demise of Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Water Resources Monis Elahi on Sunday expressed his condolence on the sad demise of Pakistan' s renwoned Nuclear scientist Dr. Abdul Qadeer Khan.

In his condolence message he said Dr.

Abdul Qadeer Khan was a great asset of Pakistan. He said Dr.Abdul Qadeer Khan everlasting services for this country would always be remembered.

"May Allah bless his soul and gives strength to the breaved faimly to bear his this irreparable loss Ameen", he prayed.