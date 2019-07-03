Monitoring be ensured at Police Khidmat Marakaz: IG

Inspector General Police, Punjab Capt (retd) Arif Nawaz Khan has said that for the facilitation of public and improved service delivery at Police Khidmat Marakaz monitoring through softwares and performance evaluation of staff must be ensured

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2019 ) :Inspector General Police Punjab Capt (retd) Arif Nawaz Khan has said that for the facilitation of public and improved service delivery at Police Khidmat Marakaz monitoring through softwares and performance evaluation of staff must be ensured.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting about the performance of Police Khidmat Markaz and their up gradation.

He said that on all districts at Khidmat Marakz across province, professionally trained staff must be deputed to facilitate public for 14 services like provisional character certificate, FIR Copy, Renewal of Driving Licence, tenant registration to save the valuable resources and time of public by this latest technology project.

He further said taht CCPO Lahore and all DPO,s should surprise visit Khimdat Markaz more often to brief the staff about their duties to further improve their performance.

He also directed to complete the necessary arrangements at earliest for the launch of Police mobile Khimdat Markaz across all districts of Punjab after successful implementation of the initiative in Lahore and Multan and Central Police office will extend every possible support without any delay in this regard.

During meeting CCPO Lahore briefed IG Punjab about the performance of Police Khidmat Markaz operating in Lahore, in his briefing he shared that all Police Khidmat Marakaz established at Lahore and other districts are integrated.

Citizens belonging to other districts and now living in Lahore are benefiting from these services and no of daily visitors are in hundreds and khidmat Markaz near Minar-e-Pakistan besides Greater Iqbal Park will also be fully operational soon.

During meeting Additional IG Operations Inam Ghani briefed IGP that after districts now ambit of Police Khidmat Marakaz being expanded to Tehsil level and soon it would be completed and start working to facilitate public.

IG directed officers to ensure consistent monitoring of the provision of Medico Legal Certificates at Police Khidmat Counters established at District Headquarter Hospitals so that citizens could be saved from visiting Police Station.

During meeting, Additional IG IAB Zulfiqar Hameed, DIG IAB Ahsan Younas, DIG Headquarter Syed Khuram Ali and DIG Operations Lahore Ashfaq Ahmad Khan were present.