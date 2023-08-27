Monitoring by-election in 21 districts of KP: Shamshad Khan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2023 ) :Provincial Election Commissioner Shamshad Khan in a video message said that they were monitoring the by-elections in 21 districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) wherein a Control room, and complaint cell had been established for three days of the election.

"A central control room has been established for monitoring the election process, and redressal of complaints," Shamshad Khan added.

He said, "Officers in the central control room along with the monitoring team are monitoring the election process.

" "Senior officers from the central control room along with the monitoring team are closely monitoring the election process for three days without interruption," Shamshad Khan disclosed.

"Apart from this, complaints regarding the election process will also be resolved immediately," he informed.

He said, "CCTV cameras have also been installed in sensitive polling stations adequate security arrangements have been made and people shall leave their homes and vote."