UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Monitoring Cell Established

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 20th October 2020 | 07:06 PM

Monitoring cell established

A monitoring cell has been established at the DC's office to control prices of daily use items in Sahulat Bazaars as well as in the open market

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2020 ) :A monitoring cell has been established at the DC's office to control prices of daily use items in Sahulat Bazaars as well as in the open market. Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali visited the monitoring cell Tuesday and said that the cell would work in shifts and people could contact the cell through telephone numbers 041-9201491 and 041-9201492 from 9am to 5pm.

He said that the monitoring cell would also monitor performance of price control magistrates.

He directed the staff of monitoring cell to respond promptly on public complaints and informedthe price control magistrates immediately if hoarding, profiteering and overcharges werecomplained in any part of the district.

Related Topics

Price Muhammad Ali Market From

Recent Stories

Dubai to further enhance visitor experience with r ..

39 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed calls on the city to embrace a ..

39 minutes ago

Climate events, COVID-19 strain displaced 1.5m peo ..

54 minutes ago

Singaporean Scientists Develop Fast Breathalyzer T ..

2 minutes ago

Head of Russia's Komi Republic Arrives at Oil Poll ..

2 minutes ago

Wasa to expand water supply from 110 to 277 millio ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.