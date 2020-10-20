Monitoring cell established

A monitoring cell has been established at the DC's office to control prices of daily use items in Sahulat Bazaars as well as in the open market

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2020 ) :A monitoring cell has been established at the DC's office to control prices of daily use items in Sahulat Bazaars as well as in the open market. Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali visited the monitoring cell Tuesday and said that the cell would work in shifts and people could contact the cell through telephone numbers 041-9201491 and 041-9201492 from 9am to 5pm.

He said that the monitoring cell would also monitor performance of price control magistrates.

He directed the staff of monitoring cell to respond promptly on public complaints and informedthe price control magistrates immediately if hoarding, profiteering and overcharges werecomplained in any part of the district.