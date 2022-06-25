UrduPoint.com

Monitoring Cell/control Room Set-up In ECP's Regional Office

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 25, 2022 | 03:40 PM

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2022 ) :In order to monitor the election process of Local Government Elections-2022 in Larkana Division, the Regional Election Commissioner / District Returning Officer Larkana, a Monitoring Cell/Control Room has been established in connection of Local Government Elections-2022 at Regional Election Commissioner office, Larkana with telephone number 074-9410033.

It will work round the clock under the supervision of Javeed Hussain with his personal Cell No. 0335- 9555225.

The above monitoring cell/control room has been set up in the Commissionerate Building Second Floor Regional Election Commissioner's Office.

