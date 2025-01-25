Monitoring Centre Established To Keep Vigil Over Balochistan LG Polls
Sumaira FH Published January 25, 2025 | 02:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2025) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has established an Election Monitoring and Control Center (EMCC) in Islamabad to address complaints related to the local government by-polls in Balochistan, scheduled for Sunday.
According to the ECP spokesperson, the control center will be open for complaint registration from 8 am to 5 pm on Saturday and will operate continuously until the polling results are compiled.
Trained staff have been deployed to ensure complaints are promptly addressed and resolved without delay.
To streamline the process, the ECP has implemented a four-tier complaint management system at the provincial, divisional, and district levels, ensuring the swift registration and resolution of public grievances.
The ECP aims to maintain transparency and credibility in the electoral process by enabling efficient handling of complaints.
Citizens can contact the EMCC staff via email at [email protected].
Additionally, a dedicated helpline, 051-111-327-000, has been set up within the EMCC to assist the public in reporting issues.
For real-time monitoring and instant complaint resolution, the EMCC is equipped with social media and electronic media monitoring tools.
Polling-related complaints can also be lodged 24/7 via telephone at 051-9204402-03 or sent via fax to 051-9204404.
Recent Stories
Abdullah bin Zayed attends celebration of Sultan Al Owais' centennial at Dubai O ..
UAE hosts 7th International Rain Enhancement Forum Tuesday
UAE sends 25 ambulances, equipment, medical supplies to Angola
ZHO highlights People of Determination's role in documenting Emirati history
Louvre Museum opens first fashion exhibition
Nauman Ali becomes first Pakistani spinner to take hat-trick Against West Indies
Sharjah announces three new pharmaceutical factories worth AED308.7 million
Eight people killed in ordnance factory explosion in western India
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 January 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 January 2025
UAE Embassy in Beirut resumes diplomatic activities
Rabdan Academy celebrates graduation of Health Emergency Management Foundation P ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Tariq Khan's car flips over at Hub auto car event, marshal hurt1 minute ago
-
167 contesting on 51 wards of district councils in Balochistan’s LG polls1 minute ago
-
Women, poor benefit as registration under BISP continues1 minute ago
-
Monitoring Centre established to keep vigil over Balochistan LG polls1 minute ago
-
68 professional beggars detained1 minute ago
-
RPO holds open court11 minutes ago
-
Justice Ayesha urges foreign alumni to enrich others with their knowledge11 minutes ago
-
Two POs nabbed11 minutes ago
-
Tribute to literary legend: Aslam Ansari Auditorium inaugurated11 minutes ago
-
13 arrested11 minutes ago
-
88 kites recovered11 minutes ago
-
PM praises young Pakistani players for winning global championships11 minutes ago