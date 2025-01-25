Monitoring Centre established to keep vigil over Balochistan LG polls

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2025) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has established an Election Monitoring and Control Center (EMCC) in Islamabad to address complaints related to the local government by-polls in Balochistan, scheduled for Sunday.

According to the ECP spokesperson, the control center will be open for complaint registration from 8 am to 5 pm on Saturday and will operate continuously until the polling results are compiled.

Trained staff have been deployed to ensure complaints are promptly addressed and resolved without delay.

To streamline the process, the ECP has implemented a four-tier complaint management system at the provincial, divisional, and district levels, ensuring the swift registration and resolution of public grievances.

The ECP aims to maintain transparency and credibility in the electoral process by enabling efficient handling of complaints.

Citizens can contact the EMCC staff via email at [email protected].

Additionally, a dedicated helpline, 051-111-327-000, has been set up within the EMCC to assist the public in reporting issues.

For real-time monitoring and instant complaint resolution, the EMCC is equipped with social media and electronic media monitoring tools.

Polling-related complaints can also be lodged 24/7 via telephone at 051-9204402-03 or sent via fax to 051-9204404.