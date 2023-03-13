Monitoring committee discuss irrigation, drainage system

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2023 ) :A meeting of Baab-ul-Islam monitoring committee held here on other day in the London town area of Qasimabad.

Chairman Ashique Hussain Pahore presided over the meeting. Zulfiqar Halepoto of Hisaar foundation was the chief guest on the occasion and Mustafa Mirani of Fisher folk forum was honorary guest.

Different issues related to irrigation and drainage systems were discussed. Meeting decided to hold meetings with public representatives and interact with consumer courts in this regard and e- petition would be filed to highlight the issue.

The participants agreed to consult with legal experts for drafting while after taking opinion from irrigation officials for technical capability a solid base will be provided to every legal demand.

Participants said that in first phase all demands would be communicated to irrigation officials and relief providers while legal experts would be contacted in second phase including Yousuf Leghari, Barrister Zamir Ghumro, Engineer Idress Rajput, Aziz Ranjhani, Nasir Panhwer, Naseer Memon. Allah Bachayo, and others.

Meeting decided to expedite the entire work after constituting six committees including flood Management committee, irrigation fault committee, work committee, drainage scheme fault committee, Fisheries committee, plantation committee to be responsible to complete work in stipulated time.