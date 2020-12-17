Monitoring committee for concrete efforts to resolve issues of Thar

(@FahadShabbir)

The Monitoring Committee- constituted on directives of the Supreme Court of Pakistan to ensure resolution of issues being faced by people of Tharparkar- has directed government officials to take concrete efforts to provide education, health, food, clean water and other basic facilities to residents of south-eastern district of Sindh which mainly comprised of desert area

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2020 ) :The Monitoring Committee- constituted on directives of the Supreme Court of Pakistan to ensure resolution of issues being faced by people of Tharparkar- has directed government officials to take concrete efforts to provide education, health, food, clean water and other basic facilities to residents of south-eastern district of Sindh which mainly comprised of desert area.

The meeting chaired by the commissioner Mirpurkhas, Abdul Waheed Shaikh, was participated by additional secretary implementation and coordination department, Imtiaz Bhatti, member Dr. Sono Khangrani, Director General Health Sindh Dr. Irshad Memon, and officials of Revenue, Education, Health, Food, Livestock, Public Health Engineering, Provincial Highways, Forests, Provincial Buildings, Population Welfare and other departments. According to handout issued by the district information here on Thursday, the Commissioner directed the officials of health to submit a comprehensive report on issues hampering the provision of medical facilities while Public Health department was instructed to resolve issues in operation of RO plants to ensure provision of clean water.

He asked Thar Foundation to set up an emergency services ward at 120 bed hospital in Islamkot town. The officials of education department were called for ensuring functioning of schools with compliance of Corona SOPs and arrangements for providing quality education to the children of the area. On Commissioner's directives for ensuring provision of wheat flour on reasonable rates and issuing designated quota of wheat to flour mills and "Aatta chakis", the District Food Controller Amjad Memon informed that more than 45000 bags of wheat were stocked in the government warehouses while the quota for Aatta Chakis had been increased from 18 to 55 sacks which resulted in decrease of flour prices throughout the district.

Occupied lands of the Forest department should be vacated from encroachments following orders of the the apex court and plantation drive to be carried out to plant saplings over such lands, the Commissioner directed.