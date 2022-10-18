Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Election Commission has constituted District monitoring committees to ensure implementation on code of conduct issued by the commission for forthcoming local bodies elections

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2022 ) :Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Election Commission has constituted District monitoring committees to ensure implementation on code of conduct issued by the commission for forthcoming local bodies elections.

According to member election commission Farhat Ali Mir, District monitoring committees will ensure implementation on election rules and code of conduct issued by the commission during election campaign and will report any violation to commission.

District returning officer will head the committee comprising on district election officers and representatives of district administrations and police in each district, Mir added.

He said head of each committee was empowered to impose a fine of Rs. 50,000 to any person violating any clause of code of conduct or election rules while the head will report to Election Commission in case of second violation by the same person.

The Chief Election Commissioner will punish the violators after reported by committee head including candidates and their supporters and the punishment would also include disqualification of a candidate, he added.