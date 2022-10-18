UrduPoint.com

Monitoring Committees To Ensure Implementation On Code Of Conduct.

Sumaira FH Published October 18, 2022 | 07:16 PM

Monitoring committees to ensure implementation on code of conduct.

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Election Commission has constituted District monitoring committees to ensure implementation on code of conduct issued by the commission for forthcoming local bodies elections

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2022 ) :Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Election Commission has constituted District monitoring committees to ensure implementation on code of conduct issued by the commission for forthcoming local bodies elections.

According to member election commission Farhat Ali Mir, District monitoring committees will ensure implementation on election rules and code of conduct issued by the commission during election campaign and will report any violation to commission.

District returning officer will head the committee comprising on district election officers and representatives of district administrations and police in each district, Mir added.

He said head of each committee was empowered to impose a fine of Rs. 50,000 to any person violating any clause of code of conduct or election rules while the head will report to Election Commission in case of second violation by the same person.

The Chief Election Commissioner will punish the violators after reported by committee head including candidates and their supporters and the punishment would also include disqualification of a candidate, he added.

Related Topics

Election Chief Election Commissioner Police Election Commission Of Pakistan Fine Same Azad Jammu And Kashmir

Recent Stories

Motorcyclist dies in accident on Havelian-Dhamtor ..

Motorcyclist dies in accident on Havelian-Dhamtor Bypass road

1 minute ago
 National Assembly refers six private members' bill ..

National Assembly refers six private members' bills to committees

1 minute ago
 Safe City Project to cover markets, commercial are ..

Safe City Project to cover markets, commercial areas for high vigilance: IGP

1 minute ago
 TEVTA waives fee of flood-hit areas students

TEVTA waives fee of flood-hit areas students

2 minutes ago
 PM, MQM delegation discuss current political situa ..

PM, MQM delegation discuss current political situation

2 minutes ago
 German cybersecurity chief sacked over alleged Rus ..

German cybersecurity chief sacked over alleged Russia ties

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.