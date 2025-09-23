Monitoring Control Room Established For LG By Elections In Sindh
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2025) The Election Commission of Pakistan has established a provincial Monitoring Control Room at the office of Provincial Election Commissioner Sindh to monitor all phases of the Local Government by elections to be held in 14 districts of the province on Wednesday (September 24).
According to spokesperson of the Provincial Election Commissioner Sindh, this control room will monitor all phases of the elections and will remain operational until the results are fully received.
For any complaints or information, citizens can contact the control room through the phone number 021-99204544 and the email at (pmcrsindh@gmail.
com), spokesperson said.
In addition, Provincial Election Commissioner Sindh, Ejaz Anwar Chauha also issued strict directions to District Returning Officers (DROs), Returning Officers (ROs) and other relevant officials to ensure the peaceful, transparent, and impartial conduct of the by-elections.
He emphasized that no negligence will be tolerated and directed all officials and staff to utilize all available resources to ensure a smooth electoral process.
He also instructed police officials to ensure comprehensive security arrangements inside and outside all polling stations.
