Monitoring desk set up to control price hike in Ramazan

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2025) On the instructions of Deputy Commissioner, Abdul Akram Chitrali, the District and Tehsil Municipal Administration Kohat has established a Ramazan Price Control and Monitoring Desk to keep the prices of food items under control and protect the public from illegal profiteering.

In light of the instructions of the government , Assistant Commissioner, Nimra Owais conducted a detailed review of the monitoring desk established by TMA Kohat.

Chief Officer, Waqas briefed her about the ongoing measures, while Traffic Incharge, Noor Muhammad and Price Control Magistrate Adil were also present on the occasion.

The assistant commissioner said that this desk had been established to protect the public from illegal profiteering and artificial inflation during Ramadan, adding the citizens could register their complaints to the desk.

After receiving the complaints, the concerned magistrates will take immediate action so that maximum relief can be provided to the public.

The district administration appealed to the public to immediately contact the Ramadan Price Control and Monitoring Desk if they had any complaints of price gouging or hoarding.

