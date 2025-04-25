Monitoring for city, village cleanliness under way

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2025) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Sialkot Waste Management Company (SWMC) Kashif Nawaz Randhawa has said that strict monitoring is underway for exemplary cleanliness in the city and villages.

He stated this while meeting people during a visit to different places in the city. The SWMC CEO urged workers to take steps to ensure cleanliness in Pakka Garha cemetery.

Later, he also visited the main workshop, reviewed the maintenance status of vehicles there and ordered to make the machinery 100 per cent functional.

The CEO said that the plan of waste-free Sialkot is being implemented. To provide relief to citizens, there is a special focus on cleaning the streets and markets and a regular cleaning process has been launched in the streets through the private sector, citizens can register complaints related to cleanliness on 1139, he added.