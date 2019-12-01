UrduPoint.com
Monitoring Imperative To Improve Cleaning Work: MD SSWMB

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sun 01st December 2019 | 05:30 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2019 ) :Managing Director Sindh Solid Waste Management board (SSWMB), Asif Ikram on Sunday termed proper monitoring as essential to further improve the cleaning work.

The MD SSWMB said this during a visit to Malir Workshop here, said a statement.

He said that the command and control centre should be operationalized to ensure full attendance of sanitary workers, timely lifting of dustbins and repair of vehicles.

He along with Deputy Director Wasif Zafar, Assistant Director Fahad Bhutto, Manager of Chinese company Kamran Naqvi and others also inspected the dustbins, vehicles and other important matters.

The MD SSWMB has directed the Chinese company representatives that no negligence would be tolerated with regard to the provision of facilities to the people, therefore, practical steps be immediately taken to improve the cleaning work.

The MD SSWMB directed the officials concerned to immediately perform repair work of the vehicles that need minor maintenance.

He also directed for installation of solar lights in the Malir workshop.

Over 200 dustbins have been placed after necessary repair work.

