Monitoring In Vegetable Markets Cuts Fruits, Vegetables Prices

Sumaira FH Published October 24, 2024 | 11:51 PM

Monitoring in vegetable markets cuts fruits, vegetables prices

The continued monitoring of demand, supply and auction process in vegetable markets is resulting in a cut in prices of various fruits and vegetables in the district

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2024) The continued monitoring of demand, supply and auction process in vegetable markets is resulting in a cut in prices of various fruits and vegetables in the district.

During a visit to the vegetable market, Sadhar here on Thursday, Assistant Commissioner (Saddar) Aurangzeb Goraya said that crackdown on hoarders as well as profiteers is continued in the district as all administrative machinery is fully active to provide economic relief to consumers in essential items.

He said that the price control mechanism is also being implemented effectively. The officers and staff of the market committee have been bound to ensure their presence in vegetable markets in morning and evening.

Earlier, he reviewed the auction process of vegetables by visiting various sheds as well as demand and supply records.

