UrduPoint.com

'Monitoring Mechanism' Must For Crimes Against Females Under Occupation, Including Kashmir: Pakistan

Faizan Hashmi Published March 08, 2023 | 02:20 AM

'Monitoring mechanism' must for crimes against females under occupation, including Kashmir: Pakistan

UNITED NATIONS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2023 ) :Pakistan's Foreign Minister, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Tuesday underscored the need for establishing a monitoring mechanism for crimes committed against women and girls in territories under foreign occupation, including Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, so as to hold the occupation forces accountable.

"The most egregious atrocities and crimes against women and girls occur in situations of foreign occupation and suppression of the right to self-determination to peoples," he said during a high-level debate in the UN Security Council on 'Women, Peace and Security (WPS) towards the 25th Anniversary of Resolution 1325'.

That resolution provides for a range of measures aimed at women's inclusion in preventing, managing and resolving conflicts.

The debate - on the eve of International Women's Day - was organized by Mozambique, which holds the rotating presidency of the 15-member Council for the month of March. Mozambique's Foreign Minister, Veronica Nataniel Macamo Dlhovu, presided, In his remarks, FM Bilawal said, "The women, peace and security strategy will remain incomplete and unfulfilled so long as the acute dimension of the plight of women under foreign occupation is not addressed frontally and vigorously." "Above all," he added, "occupation forces must be held accountable." The very object of violence in situation of foreign occupation was to suppress the civilian population, he said, adding, "This is manifested most vividly in the occupied Palestinian territories and in Indian-occupied Jammu and Kashmir." FM Bilawal said the world was far from realizing the objectives of the Women, Peace and Security Agenda, noting that women continued to be the principal victims of war and conflict.

"We hear the cries of mothers, sisters and daughters – in Iraq, Afghanistan, Ukraine, in Africa – suffering from the consequences of wars that were imposed on them," he said, adding that the strategy to prevent war was yet to be implemented, ease its suffering, establish accountability for the crimes.

The foreign minister expressed disappointment at the restrictions imposed on education and work on women and girls in Afghanistan, and urged the de facto authorities to take steps towards resumption of female education and allow them to contribute to Afghan Society.

"The right of women and girls to access all levels of education and work is a fundamental right in keeping with Islamic injunctions," he added.

"To ensure implementation of the WPS strategy, it is essential to establish a monitoring mechanism for crimes committed against women and girls in territories under foreign occupation, including Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir," he said, pointing out that improved monitoring was called for in the UNSC Resolution 1888 (2009).

Pakistan, he said, "also supports implementation of the other measures in the Council's resolutions, including deployment of Women Protection Advisors; a larger role for UN women peacekeepers; addressing the root causes of conflicts; a longer and equal role for women in the prevention of conflict, in the delivery of relief and recovery assistance and in forging lasting peace; and in the peaceful resolution of conflicts.

Related Topics

India Africa Afghanistan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Resolution World United Nations Ukraine Education Iraq Jammu Mozambique March Women All From

Recent Stories

UAE&#039;s &#039;Operation Gallant Knight/2&#039;: ..

UAE&#039;s &#039;Operation Gallant Knight/2&#039;: 30 days of continued support ..

53 minutes ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi crowns UAE team with Ar ..

Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi crowns UAE team with Arab Padel Cup

53 minutes ago
 UAE, Qatar, Somalia, TÃ¼rkiye, UK, US issue joint ..

UAE, Qatar, Somalia, TÃ¼rkiye, UK, US issue joint statement on Somalia

1 hour ago
 UNSC to Vote in March on Russian Resolution Seekin ..

UNSC to Vote in March on Russian Resolution Seeking Probe Into Nord Stream Blast ..

2 hours ago
 Investigators Identified Vessel From Which Nord St ..

Investigators Identified Vessel From Which Nord Streams Were Attacked - Reports

3 hours ago
 Yellen Says Climate Change to Be Source of Shocks ..

Yellen Says Climate Change to Be Source of Shocks to Financial System in Coming ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.