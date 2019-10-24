UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Monitoring Of 18 Essential Items Must Continue: Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 58 seconds ago Thu 24th October 2019 | 08:03 PM

Monitoring of 18 essential items must continue: Minister

Punjab Minister for Industries and Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal on Thursday said that monitoring of prices of 18 essential items including flour, ghee and pulses should be done in all districts of the province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2019 ) :Punjab Minister for Industries and Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal on Thursday said that monitoring of prices of 18 essential items including flour, ghee and pulses should be done in all districts of the province.

In a statement issued here on Thursday, the minister said the line departments should keep a vigilant eye on availability, quality and prices of essential items as it's their responsibility to ensure their sale on fixed rates.

Price-control magistrates should also remain active in the field and discharge their duties diligently.

He said that a vigorous crackdown should be continued in the province against illegal profiteers and hoarders. "Instructions issued in line with the decisions made by the task force on price-control should be ensured in toto," he added.

He made it clear that any inordinate delay in redress of complaints received through the toll-free numbers was not tolerable and action would be initiated against the persons showing negligence in addressing complaints received in connection with the prices of daily-use items.

Mian Aslam Iqbal directed the line departments to take immediate action against elements involved in price-hike, variation in measurement and sale of substandard items.

He said the officers associated with the mechanism of price-control should remain available in the field to provide relief to masses. "It is time to serve masses, instead of sitting in offices as the government has taken concrete steps to provide quality items on subsidised rates," he added.

He said that model bazaars were being set up throughout the province to provide substantial relief to the public and it has also been decided to introduce a new system of fair-price shops in the province, concluded the minister.

Related Topics

Punjab Sale All Government

Recent Stories

Export growth essential for economic stability: Al ..

46 seconds ago

France reopens disputed ancient tomb in Jerusalem

48 seconds ago

Fire fighters to get fire risk allowance by Friday ..

51 seconds ago

Justice Mamoon Rashid Sheikh takes oath as acting ..

52 seconds ago

Yemeni Gov't Close to Reaching Peace With Southern ..

5 minutes ago

Bahauddin Zakariya University results scam: Eight ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.