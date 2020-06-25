UrduPoint.com
Monitoring Of Dexamethasone Injection's Stocks Starts

Thu 25th June 2020 | 09:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2020 ) :The Chief Drug Inspector, Islamabad Sardar Shabbir Ahmed has started monitoring of the stocks of Dexamethasone Injection in the Federal capital and conducted inspection of leading distributors, pharmacies and hospitals during last two days.

The purpose of inspection was to check the availability of Dexamethasone formulations and its price in order to facilitate the COVID patients.

The Chief Drug Inspector informed that there is no shortage of Dexamethasone in Islamabad. As per monitoring exercise, approximately 20,000 ampoules were present at pharmacies and distributors whereas around 90,000 injections were present in stocks of hospitals.

"In Islamabad we are in quite safe position and there is no probability of shortage of Dexamethasone," Shabbir Ahmad said.

The Chief Drug Inspector also checked the sale records to observe whether sale is conducted on prescription or otherwise. No complaint of black marketing of Dexamethasone has been received so far in Islamabad, he added.

In case any complaint regarding sale of Dexamethasone without prescription or high price is received, strict legal action will be initiated against that pharmacy, he added

