Monitoring Of NGOs In Tharparkar Underway To Ensure Effective Service Delivery: ADC-I
Sumaira FH Published July 02, 2024 | 04:10 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2024) The Additional Deputy Commissioner-I Tharparkar Asif Ali Khaskheli has announced that the district administration was actively monitoring the work of various non-governmental organizations (NGOs) operating within the district.
The objective of this oversight was to ascertain which NGOs were performing effectively and whether the local populace was benefiting from their services. According to a handout, Khaskheli made this statement while presiding over a meeting focused on evaluating the performance of NGOs at Darbar hall, Mithi.
He emphasized that although NGOs were collaborating with the district administration to enhance public welfare, it is crucial to maintain a system of checks and balances for all institutions to maximize the benefits to the public.
During the meeting, Project Manager Human Appeal Muhammad Ramzan Dayo gave a briefing on the ongoing projects, and highlighted that with the support of UNICEF, the first phase of work has commenced in taluka Diplo, in which 160 villages from six Union Councils of Diplo had been selected.
The Human Appeal, with UNICEF's assistance, was constructing 60 toilets in Primary and secondary schools, 10 in hospitals and 160 in villages.
Dayo further elaborated that Human Appeal was also working to improve the daily lives of individuals in rural areas. Under the WASH project, representatives from the departments of health, education, local government and public health engineering along with other stakeholders had been trained to effectively implement and manage the initiative.
