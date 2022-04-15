Monitoring of Ramazan Bazaars being carried out to provide maximum relief to masses: Secretary

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2022 ) :Secretary Archeology Punjab Saqib Mannan on Friday said that strict monitoring of Ramazan Bazaars was being carried out to provide maximum relief and financial benefits to the masses.

He was reviewing arrangements while visiting Ramazan Bazaars at Cchatri Wali Ground Jinnah Colony, Kaleem Shaheed Park and Sammundri. He checked prices and quality of daily use items including fruits, vegetables, sugar, rice, mutton and chicken and said that Punjab government was taking all measures to provide maximum relief to the consumers during the holy month of Ramazanul Mubarak.

He said that Ramazan Package was being implemented in true spirit so that the people could get daily use items on subsidized rate. He also reviewed sale of sugar and flour and checked its record also.

Earlier, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ali Shahzad briefed the secretary in a meeting at DC Office and said that all commodities were being sold in the Ramazan bazaars on government fixed rates. Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue (ADCR) Fazal-e-Rabbi Cheema, Assistant Commissioners (ACs) Umar Maqbool, Sahibzada Muhammad Yousuf and others were also present on the occasion.