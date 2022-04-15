UrduPoint.com

Monitoring Of Ramazan Bazaars Being Carried Out To Provide Maximum Relief To Masses: Secretary

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 15, 2022 | 09:50 PM

Monitoring of Ramazan Bazaars being carried out to provide maximum relief to masses: Secretary

Secretary Archeology Punjab Saqib Mannan on Friday said that strict monitoring of Ramazan Bazaars was being carried out to provide maximum relief and financial benefits to the masses

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2022 ) :Secretary Archeology Punjab Saqib Mannan on Friday said that strict monitoring of Ramazan Bazaars was being carried out to provide maximum relief and financial benefits to the masses.

He was reviewing arrangements while visiting Ramazan Bazaars at Cchatri Wali Ground Jinnah Colony, Kaleem Shaheed Park and Sammundri. He checked prices and quality of daily use items including fruits, vegetables, sugar, rice, mutton and chicken and said that Punjab government was taking all measures to provide maximum relief to the consumers during the holy month of Ramazanul Mubarak.

He said that Ramazan Package was being implemented in true spirit so that the people could get daily use items on subsidized rate. He also reviewed sale of sugar and flour and checked its record also.

Earlier, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ali Shahzad briefed the secretary in a meeting at DC Office and said that all commodities were being sold in the Ramazan bazaars on government fixed rates. Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue (ADCR) Fazal-e-Rabbi Cheema, Assistant Commissioners (ACs) Umar Maqbool, Sahibzada Muhammad Yousuf and others were also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Martyrs Shaheed Government Of Punjab Punjab Sale All Government Flour

Recent Stories

Macron clashes with Le Pen over Islamic headscarf ..

Macron clashes with Le Pen over Islamic headscarf ban

6 seconds ago
 Young man killed in road accident

Young man killed in road accident

8 seconds ago
 Turkey Condemns Israeli Police Actions, Expresses ..

Turkey Condemns Israeli Police Actions, Expresses Concern About Tension in Middl ..

2 minutes ago
 US Has Not Determined Any Need to Change Nuclear P ..

US Has Not Determined Any Need to Change Nuclear Posture At Present - State Dept

2 minutes ago
 Prime Minister rejects OGRA summary for increase i ..

Prime Minister rejects OGRA summary for increase in petroleum prices

2 minutes ago
 Security Forces kill four terrorists thwarting amb ..

Security Forces kill four terrorists thwarting ambush at military convoy: ISPR

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.