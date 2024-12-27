Monitoring Of Service Delivery Enhanced
Sumaira FH Published December 27, 2024 | 08:30 PM
KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2024) In line with the directives of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, divisional administration has initiated rigorous monitoring of service delivery across districts to bring ease and public lives.
During a visit to Khanewal on Friday, Commissioner Multan Division Maryam Khan reviewed the implementation of key performance indicators (KPIs) and urged officials to enhance their efficiency.
Deputy Commissioner Salma Suleman briefed on the progress of Punjab government’s assigned tasks, including price control measures, elimination of stray dogs, geo-tagging of manholes and the solarization of schools.
The commissioner directed the district administration to expedite price control activities to provide tangible relief to citizens.
The commissioner also chaired a meeting in which Additional Deputy Commissioners, Assistant Commissioner Headquarters and Deputy Director Development were also present. She warned the officers failing to uphold good governance standards would face strict consequences, asserting that negligence in public service delivery would not be tolerated. The commissioner also directed officials to achieve 100 percent revenue recovery targets without compromise.
