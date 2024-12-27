Open Menu

Monitoring Of Service Delivery Enhanced

Sumaira FH Published December 27, 2024 | 08:30 PM

Monitoring of service delivery enhanced

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2024) In line with the directives of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, divisional administration has initiated rigorous monitoring of service delivery across districts to bring ease and public lives.

During a visit to Khanewal on Friday, Commissioner Multan Division Maryam Khan reviewed the implementation of key performance indicators (KPIs) and urged officials to enhance their efficiency.

Deputy Commissioner Salma Suleman briefed on the progress of Punjab government’s assigned tasks, including price control measures, elimination of stray dogs, geo-tagging of manholes and the solarization of schools.

The commissioner directed the district administration to expedite price control activities to provide tangible relief to citizens.

The commissioner also chaired a meeting in which Additional Deputy Commissioners, Assistant Commissioner Headquarters and Deputy Director Development were also present. She warned the officers failing to uphold good governance standards would face strict consequences, asserting that negligence in public service delivery would not be tolerated. The commissioner also directed officials to achieve 100 percent revenue recovery targets without compromise.

Related Topics

Multan Maryam Nawaz Sharif Chief Minister Punjab Government Of Punjab Visit Progress Price Khanewal

Recent Stories

GDRFA Dubai celebrates the workforce with New Year ..

GDRFA Dubai celebrates the workforce with New Year's festivities for Dubai's wor ..

57 minutes ago
 PM urges Afghan interim govt to eliminate terroris ..

PM urges Afghan interim govt to eliminate terrorist sanctuaries on its soil

3 hours ago
 First Test: South Africa resume Second Day at 82 r ..

First Test: South Africa resume Second Day at 82 runs for 3 against Pakistan

3 hours ago
 No political leader's desire surpasses Pakistan’ ..

No political leader's desire surpasses Pakistan’s interests: DG ISPR

4 hours ago
 Chief of the Romanian Naval Forces Visits Newly Co ..

Chief of the Romanian Naval Forces Visits Newly Commissioned Pns Yamama

6 hours ago
 Dubai Customs launches AEO Connect 2024

Dubai Customs launches AEO Connect 2024

6 hours ago
Countdown to 2025: Infinix Brings You a Celebratio ..

Countdown to 2025: Infinix Brings You a Celebration Like Never Before!

6 hours ago
 Ajman Ruler approves emirate's 2025 budget worth A ..

Ajman Ruler approves emirate's 2025 budget worth AED3.7 billion

8 hours ago
 China's industrial profits down 4.7% in 11 months

China's industrial profits down 4.7% in 11 months

10 hours ago
 Sharjah launches 'Best Volunteer Idea' challenge

Sharjah launches 'Best Volunteer Idea' challenge

10 hours ago
 Japan approves $730 billion budget for FY 2025

Japan approves $730 billion budget for FY 2025

11 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 December 2024

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan