Monitoring of vegetable and fruit auction ordered

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2023) Extra Assistant Director Agriculture Marketing Muhammad Usman has issued directions for strict monitoring of auction of fruits and vegetables in the market so that maximum relief could be provided to the common man by discouraging exorbitant increase in prices of fruits and vegetables.

He was visiting fruit and vegetables market Sadhar, here on Thursday. He met office-bearers of Market Committee and directed them to supervise supply and auction of fruits and vegetables minutely so that balance could be maintained in supply and demand.

He directed to curb negative trend of price hike and said that unwarranted and unfair increase in auction should not be allowed at any cost.