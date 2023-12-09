Open Menu

Monitoring Of Vegetable, Fruit Auction Ordered

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 09, 2023 | 05:40 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2023) Extra Assistant Director Agriculture (EADA) Marketing Muhammad Usman has issued directions for vigilant monitoring of auction of fruits and vegetables in the market so that maximum relief could be provided to the common man.

He was visiting fruit and vegetables market Sadhary, here on Saturday. He met the office-bearers of Market Committee and directed them to supervise supply and auction of fruits and vegetables minutely so that balance could be maintained in supply and demand.

He directed to curb negative trend of price hike and said that unwarranted and unfair increase in auction should not be allowed at any cost.

