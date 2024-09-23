Monitoring Of Wheat Sale Process To Be Made More Effective
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2024) Punjab Minister for food Bilal Yaseen has said that monitoring of the wheat selling process from government warehouses will be made more effective.
He said this while presiding over a meeting on wheat release policy here on Monday.
He said that price of 'Roti' would not be increased as per the direction of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz.
Bilal Yaseen said that inexpensive 'Roti' was the right of the common man. He said that businessmen should not become facilitators of hoarders or illegal profiteers. "It is the policy of the Punjab government to ensure provision of essential items to common man at reasonable prices," he added.
The minister said that there was no hindrance or ban to supply wheat or flour to other provinces
and wheat would be released from the stock after the approval of the Punjab CM.
The Food Secretary and the Punjab Food Director briefed the minister.
