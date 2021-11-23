Monitoring officer of ECP visits Sujawal, review door-to-door voters verification

(@FahadShabbir)

SUJAWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2021 ) :Deputy Director and Monitoring officer Election Commission of Pakistan Islamabad Secretariat Muhammad Yousuf on Tuesday visited different areas of Sujawal district to ensure presence of staff assigned to ensure door-to-door verification of voters and reviewed overall situation.

According to a handout issued by the District information office, the Monitoring officer checked the record of voter registration and expressed his satisfaction. He lauded the performance of District Election Commissioner Khalid Hussain Lund, relevant officers and staff.

Regional Election Commissioner Thatta Abdul Rehman Aarain, DEC Khalid Hussain Lund, election commission officers, AROs,Supervisor and officers of relevant departments were also present on the occasion.

Monitoring officer directed staff to make voter verification more effective, fair and transparent according to the directives and rules of Election Commission in order to complete verification work in stipulated time.

He asked people of the district to ensure their accurate voter registration so that they would be able to cast their vote. Monitoring officer during visits to different areas also met people and notables and appealed to them to play their role in fulfilling nationalobligation.