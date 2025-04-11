Monitoring Officers laud DG M&E for strengthening departmental capacity

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2025) The Monitoring and Evaluation (M&E) team of the Planning and Development (P&D) Department expressed heartfelt appreciation to the Director General M&E Usman Zaman for his tireless efforts in transforming the department into a more efficient, effective, and results-driven unit. His visionary leadership has played a pivotal role in uplifting the performance and morale of the entire team, said a press release issued here on Friday.

Divisional and district staff of M&E System extend special thanks to the Director General of M&E for the provision of electronic equipment and machinery plants including other facilities to the M&E offices around Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. This initiative reflects a strong commitment to equipping the team with the modern tools and technology necessary to enhance their data collection, analysis, and reporting capabilities.

The officers stated that these resources will significantly enhance operational efficiency and support evidence-based decision-making, ultimately leading to improved development outcomes. They also acknowledged that such support has greatly boosted team morale and motivation.

The M&E staff reaffirmed their dedication to working under the continued leadership of the DG, aiming to build on the department’s momentum and make a lasting impact in the field.

“We are truly grateful for DG's outstanding support,” the officers said. “His efforts are not only strengthening our technical capacity but also inspiring us to strive for excellence.”

APP/ash/