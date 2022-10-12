Monitoring on motorways by modern technology of international standards: NHMP

The National Highway and Motorways Police (NHMP) has launched no more violations initiative by involving modern technology for traffic surveillance of international standards

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2022 ) :The National Highway and Motorways Police (NHMP) has launched no more violations initiative by involving modern technology for traffic surveillance of international standards.

In a meeting with NHMP officials here Wednesday, Sector Commander beat No.

22 Atif Chaudhry checked the ongoing surveillance campaign and asked officials to continue performing duties with dedication on motorways.

He said service using state-of-the-art equipment such as spotters, latest speed checking cameras, surveillance drones and body-worn cameras are operational to monitor the violations to keep the traffic operations smooth.